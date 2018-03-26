194 FFA MEMBERS TO RECEIVE HIGHEST DEGREE IN STATE

CHEYENNE— The Wyoming FFA Association has announced the recipients of the 2018 Wyoming State FFA Degree, the highest award the state can bestow on its members.

A total of 194 members representing 45 Wyoming FFA chapters earned the degree, including Upton’s Maxx Cowger and Emalee Sweet and Bryson Tidyman from Newcastle’s Saddle and Sirloin chapter.

These members will receive their degrees on April 19, 2018, as part of the Wyoming FFA Convention, held in Cheyenne each year.

“The State FFA Degree is awarded to FFA members who have demonstrated the highest level of commitment to FFA and made significant accomplishments in their supervised agriculture experiences or SAEs,” explained State FFA Advisor Stacy Broda.

When students enroll in agriculture education and FFA, they select a hands-on program of work, known as a SAE. These programs help solidify concepts learned in the classroom or through FFA experiences, and incorporate the student’s individual interests and goals. SAEs can include animal production, agribusiness experience or placement in an agriculture business or company.

“The state degree is given to the top FFA members in the Wyoming FFA. Less than 10 percent of our members earn the degree each year, marking it as a significant accomplishment, “said Broda. “Each recipient has shown growth in their SAE as well as demonstrated leadership, scholastic achievement and participation in community service activities.”

The Wyoming FFA Association is part of the National FFA Organization, formerly known as Future Farmers of America. This youth organization has more than half a million student members nationwide, and more than 2,900 in 54 chapters in Wyoming. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education.