17 Cowboys Place at UNK Open

KEARNEY, Neb. (Nov. 18, 2017) – The University of Wyoming Cowboy wrestling team took part in the UNK Holiday Inn Open on Saturday. Six Pokes earned titles for Wyoming between the elite and amateur divisions, while a total of 17 placed.

After competing against the University of Nebraska last night, a number of Cowboys came out ready to compete Saturday morning. Ronnie Stevens (133 pounds), Archie Colgan (157 pounds), Branson Ashworth (165 pounds), Chaz Polson (184 pounds) and Cale Davidson (197 pounds) brought home titles in the elite bracket, as freshman Hayden Hastings earned his championship competing at 165 pounds in the amateur division.

“To have that many guys in the finals is a great thing to see,” UW head coach Mark Branch said. “There are still a few things that bothered me and we will continue to address. But we had a few true freshman in the finals in both the elite and amateur division, which is no doubt one of the many positives for us, as well as having three different weight classes with two of our guys in the finals. Another thing we always like about these open tournaments is the amount of matches we see. We definitely got a lot out of it today.”

In the 133 finals, Stevens won by 3-2 decision over teammate Trent Olson. Sophomore Drake Foster also placed third at 133 pounds for UW. The Pokes dominated at 157 pounds, much like 133 pounds. Colgan topped sophomore Dewey Krueger in the finals with an 8-2 decision. Ashworth had no problems with the 165 pound competitors on Saturday. He pinned (1:20) Keenan Willits of Colorado School of Mines in the finals for his second open tournament title of the season.

At 184 pounds, Polson pinned (1:09) freshman Carless Looney for his title and freshman Cale Davidson ran through the competition at 197 pounds, including a 4-2 decision over Konnor Schmidt of Western State in the elite 197 finals.

Hastings led the Pokes on the amateur side of the bracket. He picked up a fall (3:28) of Chris Paulson from Briar Cliff in the first-place match for his championship.

Cole Verner (125 pounds) also earned a second-place finish in the elite bracket alongside Kyle Pope (174 pounds). Doyle Trout (125 pounds), a Nebraska native, placed in his first tournament as a Cowboy. He was joined by Ben Hornickle (149 pounds) as each took home fourth-place in their respective weights, while Sam Turner (149 pounds) placed fifth during the open. In the amateur bracket, freshman Casey Randles (174 pounds) placed second, as Jed Loveless (157 pounds) earned fifth place.

“We have this next week to figure out our lineup for the Cliff Keen Invite,” Branch added. “We’ll get back to work, get a few guys healthy and ready to go as we look forward to competing in Las Vegas.”

The Cliff Keen Invite will be the next test for Wyoming wrestling. The two-day invitational will take place in Las Vegas on Dec. 1-2.