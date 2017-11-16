Sweet Repeats open on bypass

A new secondhand store recently opened at 604 S. Summit in Newcastle. Sweet Repeats, owned by Bonnie Olson, features secondhand items, but it is also a boutique.

Olsen is renting the back portion of the building that once housed SaversMart, also a secondhand store, and she continues to work on the space, making it her own. She said she hopes to operate the business for some time, noting that the location and business fell into her hands at the right time. The business also allows her plenty of time to provide for her family.