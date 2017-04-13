Barbara J. (Joski) Lax

Jul. 8, 1939-Mar. 28, 2017

Barbara J. Lax, 77, of Newcastle died Tuesday, March 28th at Weston County Health Services. She was born July 8, 1939 at Green Bay, Wisconsin the daughter of Nick and Anna (Danielski) Joski. She completed her high school education at Preble High School of Green Bay, Wisconsin in 1977. She married Norbert R. Lax, Sr. on August 31, 1957. He preceded her in death January 29, 2005. Barbara enjoyed crocheting, sewing, making doll bridal dresses winning several awards with her works. She also enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially time with her grandkids and her two puppies Foxy and Ellie.

Survivors include two daughters, Sue Lax of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Lisa and Dean Morton of Laramie, Wyoming; two sons Norbert (Norrie) Lax, Jr., and Andy Lax of Newcastle, Wyoming; six grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna DePrey and Rose (Ron) Piontek and brother Robert (Sandy) Joski; sister-in-law Pat Joski and brother-in-law Cal De Baker. Preceding her in death were her parents, Nick and Anna Joski, brother John Joski, Sister Mary Ann De Baker and brother-in-law John De Prey.

Recitation of The Rosary was from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday, March 31 at Worden Chapel, Funeral Mass was at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 1 at Corpus Christi Catholic Church with father Tim Martinson officiating Burial followed Mass at the Boyd Cemetery at Four Corners, Wyoming. Pallbearers were Norbert Lax, III, Nathanial Lax, Jesse Lax, Dave Jossart, Dan Novak and Randy Farella.